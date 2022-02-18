Strong winds helped spread fire in a hoop barn on Friday morning in East Drumore Township.

The fire started shortly after 6 a.m. in the 700 block of Solanco Road, less than a mile west of Solanco High School.

Wind spread the fire throughout the structure, which was mostly full of trash, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent. The hoop barn had an incinerator at one end.

A wind advisory is in effect for Lancaster County until 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Wind gusts are expected to be around 18 to 28 mph, NWS said. Some gusts could reach upward of 45 mph.

Crews were still working to put out hot spots more than an hour after the fire started, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.