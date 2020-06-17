A home in East Lampeter Township caught fire Wednesday evening. 

The fire, located in the 600 block of Enfield Road, was reported at 8:52 p.m., Lancaster County-Wide Communications reported. 

Radio dispatch reported large flames coming from the back of the residence and heavy fire in the attic. 

All firefighters were told to evacuate the building around 9:10 p.m. due to concerns of the roof collapsing, dispatch said. 

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 9:15 p.m., dispatch said. 

This is a developing story. 