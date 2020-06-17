A home in East Lampeter Township caught fire Wednesday evening.

The fire, located in the 600 block of Enfield Road, was reported at 8:52 p.m., Lancaster County-Wide Communications reported.

Radio dispatch reported large flames coming from the back of the residence and heavy fire in the attic.

Looks like fire is now just around back of the house. Two firemen just came out from residence on Enfield Road, opposite Greenfield Estaes @LancasterOnline pic.twitter.com/LvqTGNPlbV — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) June 18, 2020

All firefighters were told to evacuate the building around 9:10 p.m. due to concerns of the roof collapsing, dispatch said.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 9:15 p.m., dispatch said.

Fire tape is up. Looks like fire is finally contained at residence on Enfield Road, opposite Greenfield Estates. Just a lot of smoke at this point. Unbelievable response. @LancasterOnline pic.twitter.com/6eCdhsC0mX — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) June 18, 2020

This is a developing story.