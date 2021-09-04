A residence caught fire in Salisbury Township on Saturday afternoon after a resident heard what may have been an explosion, according to the White Horse Fire Company.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 5200 block of Diem Road, off of Springville Road (Route 897) east of New Holland, around 1 p.m. after a woman in the residence heard an explosion from inside the basement, according to Chief Merv Fischer.

Firefighters arrived to find the first floor and basement filled with smoke, Fischer said. The blaze was under control after about 15 minutes.

While unsure what could have caused the sound that alerted the woman, Fisher said he was confident that whatever took place was not a gas explosion. The fire was determined to have been electrical.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the scene, but will not investigate the blaze.

An estimate of property damage to the home was not immediately available.

No one was injured or displaced by the fire.