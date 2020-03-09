Firefighters in Lancaster County are responding to wood and brush fires Monday afternoon as the warm weather and low humidity create potentially dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service released a hazardous weather outlook Monday for central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County.

According to the weather service, the combination of very low humidity, gusty winds and dry fuels can increase fire risk "with favorable conditions for wildfire spread."

Due to this advisory, outdoor burning is discouraged, the weather service said.

Here are brush and wood fires that firefighters in Lancaster County are responding to:

