An abandoned home was fully engulfed in flames in Conoy Township on Tuesday night, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The vacant two-story home caught fire just south of Amosite and Risser roads at 8:02 p.m., the supervisor said.
Firefighters arrived to find a residence full engulfed in flames, with live power lines on the ground nearby.
A dispatch report stated the building was collapsing just before 8:30 p.m. Firefighters inside were ordered to evacuate the structure.
No injuries were reported in the blaze, the supervisor said.