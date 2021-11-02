An abandoned home was fully engulfed in flames in Conoy Township on Tuesday night, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vacant two-story home caught fire just south of Amosite and Risser roads at 8:02 p.m., the supervisor said.

Firefighters arrived to find a residence full engulfed in flames, with live power lines on the ground nearby.

A dispatch report stated the building was collapsing just before 8:30 p.m. Firefighters inside were ordered to evacuate the structure.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, the supervisor said.