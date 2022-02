A fire broke out in the interior of a silo at Rissers Grain in East Drumore Township shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, according to a Lancaster County-Wide Communications supervisor.

No one was reported injured or trapped in the fire, according to the supervisor. A total of six agencies are responding to the fire, which is ongoing as of 3:30 p.m.

The supervisor said the cause of the fire and extent of the damage is unknown.

An attempt to reach Rawlinsville Fire Company was unsuccessful.