A residence caught fire in Salisbury Township on Saturday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 5200 block of Diem Road, off of Springville Road (Route 897) east of New Holland, at 1 p.m. for reports of a home on fire, the supervisor said. Firefighters arrived to find the home ablaze.

The supervisor was unsure if anyone was injured during the incident.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the scene.