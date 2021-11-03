A Mount Joy Township home caught fire Wednesday evening, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The blaze began at a two-story residence in the 700 block of Milton Grove Road, just off of Route 283 north of Mount Joy, at 7:17 p.m., the supervisor said.

Flames were seen shooting through the building’s roof, reaching about 60 feet in the air, according to a dispatch report.

Firefighters arrived to find the residence had partially collapsed. All of the building's occupants were removed from the dwelling.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, the supervisor said.