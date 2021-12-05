A Mount Joy Township home caught fire Sunday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire broke out in the attic of a two-story residence in the first block of Parkview Drive, a cul-de-sac off Cloverleaf Road and Route 283 east of Elizabethtown, at 12:50 p.m., the supervisor said.

The blaze was under control around 1:25 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The home was safely evacuated as firefighters arrived, the supervisor said.

Nearby Schwanger Road was shut down as firefighters handled the blaze.

Attempts to reach the Rheems Fire Department were not immediately successful.