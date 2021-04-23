Firefighters are battling a blaze at a mobile home in Rapho Township, where they arrived to find the double-wide trailer “fully involved.”

That’s according to Lancaster County emergency dispatchers, who said firefighters were called to the home on Ridgewood Manor shortly after 4:15 p.m. Friday.

They continued to battle flames a half hour later, a dispatcher confirmed.

The home's residents were safe outside of the building, he said.

According to the Lancaster County-wide Communications webpage, firefighters from multiple companies were dispatched to the fire near Ridgewood Manor’s intersection with Breneman Road.