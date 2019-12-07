Firefighters were called to Kinderhook Early Learning Center at 420 Coffee Goss Road in Marietta at 1:53 p.m. on Saturday.
Heavy smoke was seen rolling out from the roof when firefighters arrived, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The building has housed the early learning center since 2013, according to Kinderhook's website.
The learning center is for children from six weeks old to nine years old, the website says.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall was called to investigate the scene.