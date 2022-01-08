An Ephrata Township home caught fire Friday night, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications

The fire broke out in a residence in the 700 block of East Main Street (Route 322), just west of the Route 222 overpass, around 10 p.m., the supervisor said.

Firefighters arrived to find a heavy fire coming from the two-story building, according to a dispatch report. Several power lines in the area were also down.

The blaze was under control after about two hours, the supervisor said.

Attempts to reach Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company for additional information Saturday were not immediately successful.

No one was injured in the incident.