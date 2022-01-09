Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional information provided by Ephrata police.

An Ephrata Township home caught fire Friday night, according to Ephrata police

The fire broke out in a residence in the 700 block of East Main Street (Route 322), just west of the Route 222 overpass, just before 10 p.m., police said in a news release Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the two-story building, according to a dispatch report. Several power lines in the area were also down.

The blaze was under control after about two hours, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

No one was injured in the fire, through two residents were displaced, police said.

The fire was later determined to have started near a first-floor chimney inside the residence. The blaze was ruled accidental.

Attempts to reach Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company for additional information Saturday were not immediately successful.