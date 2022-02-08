Firefighters battled a blaze in an Elizabethtown home Tuesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire broke out in a two-story home in the 200 block of Arch Street at 4:23 p.m., the supervisor said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the home, later discovering fires in the attic and basement, according to dispatch reports.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Attempts to reach Elizabethtown Fire Company for additional information were not immediately successful Tuesday evening.