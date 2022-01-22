An Earl Township home caught fire Saturday afternoon after flames from a nearby barn spread to it, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire broke out in a one and a half-story barn in the 300 block of Red Well Road, about three miles south of New Holland, around noon, the supervisor said.

Firefighters arrived to find the barn completely engulfed in flames, with the blaze spreading to a nearby home and a detached garage.

All three buildings appeared destroyed Saturday afternoon.

A state police fire marshal was later called to the scene.

All of the residence’s occupants had evacuated the building by the time firefighters arrived.

No one was injured during the blaze, the supervisor said.

Attempts to reach Garden Spot Fire Rescue for additional information Saturday were not immediately successful.