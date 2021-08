An apartment building caught fire in Brecknock Township on Monday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The two-story apartment building caught fire in the 500 block of West Maple Grove Road at 2:49 p.m., the supervisor said.

Firefighters arrived to find a working blaze, according to dispatch reports. The building was set ablaze after an air conditioner on the second floor caught fire.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, the supervisor said.