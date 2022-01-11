Firefighters battled a blaze at a Bart Township butcher shop Tuesday morning, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire broke out at Fisher's Butcher Shop at 48 Furnace Road around 8:30 a.m., the supervisor said.

The blaze was under control at 9:26 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire.

Attempts to reach the Bart Township Fire Department for additional information were not immediately successful.

Employees at the butcher shop declined to speak with an LNP|LancasterOnline reporter.