Firefighters battled a blaze at a Bart Township butcher shop Tuesday morning, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire broke out at Fisher's Butcher Shop at 48 Furnace Road around 8:30 a.m., the supervisor said.

The blaze was under control at 9:26 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire.

The building sustained "significant damage", said Bart Township Fire Chief Travis Hoover. An exact monetary amount of the damage had not been determined by Tuesday evening.

The blaze was determined to have been accidental, appearing to have started along a wall on the second floor.

A fire marshal was not called to investigate the blaze.

Employees at the butcher shop declined to speak with an LNP|LancasterOnline reporter.