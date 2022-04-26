Armstrong Marietta exterior

This undated photo shows the office of Armstrong World Industries' Marietta ceilings plant, with the manufacturing area behind it.

 Provided

A building belonging to an East Donegal Township ceiling and tile company caught fire Tuesday evening, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire broke out at a ceiling and tile plant at the Armstrong World Industries facility at 1507 River Road, less than two miles west of Marietta, shortly before 6 p.m., the supervisor said.

Firefighters arrived to find the building’s roof smoking, later finding a blaze inside, according to a dispatch report.

All firefighters were evacuated from the building around 6:30 p.m. after it partially collapsed, a second dispatch report stated.

No one was injured in the incident, the supervisor said.

Armstrong describes the facility as a manufacturing plant on their company website. The plant previously caught fire in 2018 when about 16 stacks of ceiling board material ignited. 

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags