A building belonging to an East Donegal Township ceiling and tile company caught fire Tuesday evening, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire broke out at a ceiling and tile plant at the Armstrong World Industries facility at 1507 River Road, less than two miles west of Marietta, shortly before 6 p.m., the supervisor said.

Firefighters arrived to find the building’s roof smoking, later finding a blaze inside, according to a dispatch report.

All firefighters were evacuated from the building around 6:30 p.m. after it partially collapsed, a second dispatch report stated.

No one was injured in the incident, the supervisor said.

Armstrong describes the facility as a manufacturing plant on their company website. The plant previously caught fire in 2018 when about 16 stacks of ceiling board material ignited.