Firefighters are responding to a barn and house fire in Manor Township.

The fire started around 9:11 a.m. in a barn in the 300 block of Blue Lane, near the Columbia Borough line, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire extended to the house shortly after units arrived.

The barn is approximately 100-foot-by-60-foot, according to dispatch.

It was upgraded to a second alarm, calling more units in to help fight the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.

