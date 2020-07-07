Firefighters are responding to a barn and house fire in Manor Township.
The fire started around 9:11 a.m. in a barn in the 300 block of Blue Lane, near the Columbia Borough line, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The fire extended to the house shortly after units arrived.
The barn is approximately 100-foot-by-60-foot, according to dispatch.
It was upgraded to a second alarm, calling more units in to help fight the fire.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Firefighters work on the scene of a barn fire that extended to a house in the 300 block of Blue Lane in Manor Township on Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020.
