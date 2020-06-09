A mobile home caught fire in East Lampeter Township Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The mobile home is a showroom model at Backyard Showcase, which sells "Amish-made backyard structures," according to the business's website. The business is located at 2604 Lincoln Highway East.

The fire was first called in at 5:17 p.m., Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Steve Gribble, deputy chief of Ronks Fire Company, said the fire began underneath the mobile home and made its way up the side. Since the mobile home was a showroom, no one was living in it.

Dispatch initially described the mobile home as being "well-involved," meaning the fire was widespread. By 5:45 p.m., the fire was mostly suppressed.

Gordonville, Ronks, Paradise, Witmer, Bird-in-Hand and Lafayette fire companies responded to the scene, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

A stretch of Lincoln Highway East was shutdown as firefighters responded to the scene.