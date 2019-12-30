Several fire departments are working to put out a building fire in Refton Monday night.
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. at 115 Church Street. The building was said to be Quality Stone Veneer Inc., a manufacturer and installer of stone veneer, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The station of Refton Fire Company, the lead department on scene, is located nearby Quality Stone. Other fire companies, like Willow Street, Lampeter and more, were also called to the scene.
According to emergency radio broadcasts, the building houses rubber which can be especially flammable.
