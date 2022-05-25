Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at Beiler's Sawmill on Route 272 in Providence Township on Wednesday night.

Emergency units were called to the scene in the 900 block of Lancaster Road (Route 272), which is across from Buck Motorsports, shortly after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. More than 3-dozen emergency units responded to the fire, including 17 tankers to bring water to the scene, as there are no fire hydrants in the area.

Route 272 was closed from Truce Road to Route 372, but 511PA indicates the road is open as of 7:23 a.m. Thursday.

It is not immediately clear what started the fire, or if there were any injuries.

A fire in 2016 destroyed a building at Beiler's Sawmill.