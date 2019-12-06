An overnight fire has displaced approximately 45 people at Kensington Club Apartments in Lancaster Township.

The 3-alarm fire was called in at 1:05 a.m., at 622 Wyncroft Lane, Friday.

Kensington Club Apartments is in the 1400 block of Wabank Road in Lancaster Township.

All of the residents were safely evacuated from the building and many of them watched the blaze, wrapped in blankets.

A couple of people declined treatment for smoke inhalation, according to Lancaster Township assistant fire chief Mike Pickard.

The Red Cross has been called in to help displaced families.

Story continues below video.

Pickard said a flat rubber roof made it difficult to fight the fire because it insulated the heat and flames.

In March 2018, a fire at another address in Kensington Club was started by workers using a torch to seal a new rubber roof.

Wabank Road is currently closed at the entrance to the apartment complex.

Roughly three dozen fire companies and emergency units were on the scene, along with the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.