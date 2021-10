Firefighters were still at a house fire in East Hempfield Township on Friday morning, several hours after being dispatched, according to 911 dispatch.

The fire was reported near Roundtop and Bethel drives about 3:18 a.m., near Rohrerstown.

Crews from Hempfield, Rohrerstown, East Petersburg fire companies and the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal were still on scene around 7:25 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.