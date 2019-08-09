When Lancaster's Fire Station No. 3 on East King Street is replaced, the new three-bay, three-story station won't leave room out front for the memorial to fallen firefighters that stands there today.

The plan is to place it in the new station's lobby, which will serve as a museum honoring the department’s traditions and history.

That has upset the former city firefighter who spearheaded the memorial’s creation more than a decade ago.

Clyde Snyder said he doesn’t mind if the memorial’s fire bell and plaque go inside. But the statue “should be outdoors for the public to see,” he said.

Snyder, 72, who served in the department from 1972 to 2008, said he raised “every nickel” of the sculpture’s cost — about $18,000, plus $2,000 for the base — and was the model for the kneeling bronze image.

It shouldn’t be “hidden” in the lobby, he said, nor should it go behind the station — the only place outside where there would be space with the new design.

Fire Chief Scott Little and public art Manager Jo Davis said the lobby museum will be a fitting tribute.

"We want the new space ... to be a special place that will help tell the story of the brave and tireless firefighters that serve our city," Davis said.

The firefighters union had input on the decision, and believes it’s appropriate and respectful, union President Kevin Ressler said.

After Snyder aired his objections on social media, Little and Ressler met with him. They explained the lack of outside options, and plans for the lobby.

The bell and plaque will stay no matter what. However, if Snyder can find a new home for the statue, “we have no problem with that,” Little said.

Snyder said he’s considering that option, and has some possibilities.

“It belongs outside,” he said.

The city is replacing both Station 3 and Station No. 1 on East King Street, one after the other. The estimated total cost is $11.5 million.