Editor's note: This article was updated with additional information from the East Hempfield Police Department.

At least one firefighter was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury after fighting an overnight fire at the Black Knight Tavern in East Hempfield Township on Tuesday, according to East Petersburg Fire Company chief Don Schoenberger.

It wasn't immediately clear which fire department the injured firefighter is with.

Multiple crews are still on the scene of the fire that started shortly before 3:48 a.m.

There are apartments above the restaurant and five people were able to get out of the building, WGAL reports.

Main Street/Harrisburg Pike is closed from Church Street to Camp Meeting Road.

The fire cause extensive damage to the building, according to the East Hempfield Police Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, police said. Initial dispatch reports said the fire started in the basement.

A fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police is on scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.