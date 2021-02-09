Editor's note: This article was updated with additional information from the East Hempfield Police Department.
At least one firefighter was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury after fighting an overnight fire at the Black Knight Tavern in East Hempfield Township on Tuesday, according to East Petersburg Fire Company chief Don Schoenberger.
It wasn't immediately clear which fire department the injured firefighter is with.
Multiple crews are still on the scene of the fire that started shortly before 3:48 a.m.
There are apartments above the restaurant and five people were able to get out of the building, WGAL reports.
Main Street/Harrisburg Pike is closed from Church Street to Camp Meeting Road.
The fire cause extensive damage to the building, according to the East Hempfield Police Department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, police said. Initial dispatch reports said the fire started in the basement.
A fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police is on scene.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.
Firefighters work at the scene of a 3-alarm fire that damaged Black Knights Tavern 335 Main St. in Landisville Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
A firefighter looks for hot spots while working on the roof of Black Knights Tavern 335 Main St. in Landisville Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. A 3-alarm fire caused extensive damage to the building Tuesday morning.
Fire units line Main Street in Landisville while firefighters battle a 3-alarm fire at Black Knights Tavern 335 Main St. in Landisville Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Main Street in Landisville was closed from Church Street to Camp Meeting Road while firefighters battled the blaze.
Firefighters battle fire at Black Knight Tavern in Landisville [photos]
Firefighters work at the scene of a 3-alarm fire that damaged Black Knights Tavern 335 Main St. in Landisville Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
A firefighter looks for hot spots while working on the roof of Black Knights Tavern 335 Main St. in Landisville Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. A 3-alarm fire caused extensive damage to the building Tuesday morning.
Firefighters look for hot spots while battling a 3-alarm fire at Black Knights Tavern 335 Main St. in Landisville Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
A firefighter looks from a charred 3 floor window of Black Knights Tavern 335 Main St. in Landisville Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire that damaged the building Tuesday.
Firefightes work from a tower ladder while battling a 3-alarm fire at Black Knights Tavern 335 Main St. in Landisville Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Fire units line Main Street in Landisville while firefighters battle a 3-alarm fire at Black Knights Tavern 335 Main St. in Landisville Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Main Street in Landisville was closed from Church Street to Camp Meeting Road while firefighters battled the blaze.
Firefighters work on the roof while battling a 3-alarm fire at Black Knights Tavern 335 Main St. in Landisville Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Firefighters use tower ladders to get to the roof while battling a 3-alarm fire at Black Knights Tavern 335 Main St. in Landisville Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Firefighters work at the scene of a 3-alarm fire that damaged Black Knights Tavern 335 Main St. in Landisville Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.