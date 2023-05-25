A member of a fire crew battling three brush fires in Elizabeth and Penn Townships went into cardiac arrest on scene Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched just before 10 a.m. to West 28th Division Highway and Pumping Station Road near the Upper Hopewell Forge Wildlife Sanctuary. Brickerville Fire Company Chief Dennis Strauss said a member of the Mount Airy and Durlach fire team went into cardiac arrest. The man was a former firefighter who helped on the crew.

“They got on him right away with CPR and had an AED right there and shocked him and brought him around,” Strauss said. “Luckily, it didn't happen when he was at home by himself.”

Strauss said the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the chief of the team said he was conscious, speaking and recovering.

The crew battled three separate fires, covering 2 acres, from 10 a.m. to around 1:15 p.m., when the fires were under control. Crews closed the eastbound lane of Route 322 to ensure the crews could safely reach the fire.

Strauss said there was a similar incident on Saturday where crews battled a small brush fire in the area near Route 322. He said there might be someone lighting fires in the woods in different areas, as the fires all started independently.