A former Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health nurse fired for refusing to get a flu shot lost her religious discrimination lawsuit.

In dismissing Shyanne Aukamp-Corcoran’s suit last month, a federal judge rejected her claim that her Christianity led to her opposition and said no reasonable jury would find she had a sincere religious objection.

Aukamp-Corcoran’s attorney is asking for a reconsideration, arguing the case should go to a jury because it’s not for a judge to assess witness credibility.

Penn Medicine began requiring flu vaccines in 2012, and Aukamp-Corcoran, of Pequea Township, got them through 2016.

But, according to Aukamp-Corcoran’s suit, she began attending a church and researched potential vaccine dangers in early 2017. She had a miscarriage and then became pregnant again that fall, her suit says, and “came to believe that her body is a temple of the Holy Spirit and that she is to honor God with her body.”

Aukamp-Corcoran turned to a Facebook anti-vaccination group for advice and members suggested she seek medical or religious exemptions, according to filings.

Aukamp-Corcoran asked for both exemptions, which the health system denied. Hers became the hospital’s first denial of a religious exemption request. Penn Medicine fired Aukamp-Corcoran in January 2018 and she sued in Pennsylvania’s Eastern District court in December 2019.

“It is undeniable that both the circumstances and timing surrounding (Aukamp-Corcoran’s) request for a religious-based exemption to (Penn Medicine’s) vaccine requirement are suspicious,” U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl wrote in his Feb. 17 opinion. “... She did not request a religious exemption until after she unsuccessfully petitioned her midwife and her medical doctor for a medical-based exemption from the vaccination requirement, and she admitted that she harbored a medical objection to vaccination at the time that her religious exemption request was submitted.”

Schmehl, in finding Aukamp-Corcoran’s religious claims insincere, agreed with Penn Medicine’s assertion that her tattoos and piercings didn’t align with her claim of Biblical purity.

And Schmehl rejected Aukamp-Corcoran’s argument that granting her a religious exemption would not be an “undue hardship” for Penn Medicine.

Schmehl’s opinion cited Penn Medicine’s vaccine expert, who said that each unvaccinated employee potentially weakens overall staff immunity, which in turn could heighten the risk of an influenza outbreak at its facilities.

Penn Medicine has granted at least 81 medical and 24 religious exemptions, according to Schmehl’s opinion, but a timeframe isn’t given. Exempt employees must wear a mask when within six feet of any person during flu season.

A Penn Medicine spokesman declined comment, citing the ongoing litigation. The health system is seeking $2,998 in court costs from Aukamp-Corcoran.