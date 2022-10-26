Manor Township’s former police chief, who was fired earlier this month amid an indecent assault investigation, was paid $26,318 for unused vacation, sick leave and comp time.

LNP|LancasterOnline obtained the information through a Right-to-Know Law request.

The request produced a one-page, two-paragraph letter from Manor Township to Graeff detailing the payments due for each of the pay categories and letting Graeff know the township would ship his personal items and arrange a courier to get his township credit card, cellphone and magazine clip.

The Oct. 5 letter also informed Graeff that his health care benefits ended with his Oct. 3 termination.

Based on the hours for each category and Graeff’s 2022 hourly rate of $53.71, he was paid $12,890 for vacation, $7,681 for sick time and $5,747 for comp time.

Graeff’s pension was unaffected.

At the time of his firing, Graeff was under investigation, but had not been charged, in relation to a female police officer’s accusation that he grabbed her breasts on a waterslide during a police conference at a Poconos resort this summer.

The alleged assault occurred July 25 and was reported Aug. 18.

Graeff, who was hired as chief in 2007, was placed on leave in September.

Ten days after the township fired him, the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in Monroe County charged Graeff, 56, of Bernsville, Berks County, with one count of indecent assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Graeff has not responded to numerous messages left at a phone number associated with his address. Online court documents do not list a lawyer for him.

A preliminary hearing on the indecent assault charge is scheduled for Dec. 1.