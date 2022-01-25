A lawsuit by Manheim Township’s former pool manager, who accused the township of making her a scapegoat when it fired her in 2020 amid a controversy over the pool’s “cheeky” swimsuit policy, was dismissed last week.

Kristal Narkiewicz claimed in her November 2020 lawsuit that the township damaged her reputation and hurt her ability to get a job by intentionally giving the false impression that she was fired for engaging in racist behavior.

Narkiewicz was working at Skyline Pool on July 3, 2020, when she asked two teens — one Puerto Rican and the other Black and Venezuelan — to either change their bikini bottoms or leave.

The girls changed, but later that day the mother of one of the girls accused Narkiewicz of racial profiling. Narkiewicz responded that she was enforcing the township’s policy equally. Narkiewicz said the mother reacted angrily to the explanation. Ultimately, after the mother refused to leave the pool, Narkiewicz called police.

In granting the township’s request to dismiss Narkiewicz’s suit, U.S. District Judge Joseph P. Leeson said the township did not put out any false information.

Leeson wrote in his opinion that the township’s investigation concluded that Narkiewicz failed to deescalate the situation and that the township found other instances of poor decision making on her part.

“Despite any impression that the public might have about the results of the investigation and the reason for Narkiewicz’s termination, this impression was created, if at all, by the media, not by the township,” Leeson wrote.

Narkiewicz, of Mount Joy, was seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Last May, the township agreed to pay $43,000 to settle a lawsuit in which several patrons claimed the pool’s “cheeky” swimsuit policy was unevenly applied to them.

Last June, Narkiewicz filed notice that she intended to sue LNP Media Group Inc., the publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline, for defamation. As of Monday, she had not filed a complaint.