The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for central Pennsylvania on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fire weather watches are issued when a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels are forecast which increase the risk of wildfire growth and spread, according to the weather service.

Winds are predicted to be west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, Tuesday's weather service alert said. Relative humidity will be generally 30% to 35% and as low as 25%. The temperature will be in the low 70s.

This comes after the National Weather Service released a statement Tuesday morning about an elevated risk of wildfire spread in the area this afternoon.

Residents are encouraged to be cautious with handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches, according to the weather service.

For more information, the National Weather Service suggests visiting the website for Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at dcnr.pa.gov.