Black smoke could be seen for miles Tuesday afternoon as flames tore through Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Strasburg Township, collapsing the facade and entrance to the Lancaster County landmark.

Clair Zeager, one of Hershey Farm's owners, said the fire broke out started as an employee was doing roof work on the restaurant, which was closed Tuesday. Firefighters responded at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday to the restaurant at 240 Hartman Bridge Road, next to Sight & Sound Theatres.

Zeager said an employee was working on the restaurant's roof when the glue he was using caught fire. The fire started above the restaurant and spread to the gift shop and offices in the building, Zeager said.

The roof over one of the dining sections also collapsed. Heavy smoke billowed out of the building as firefighters doused it with water. More than 40 responding apparatus from multiple fire companies were on the scene as of 1:12 p.m., according to Lancaster Countywide Communications. Police said a press conference was planned but offered no other details.

Ed Hershey opened Hershey Farm in 1975. Tom Zeager acquired the business in 1996. Clair Zeager is Tom Zeager's son. The facility offers dining, catering, lodging and events, including the annual Whoopie Pie Festival in September.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated. A livestream of the fire can be viewed above.