Black smoke could be seen for miles Tuesday afternoon as flames tore through Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Strasburg Township, collapsing the facade and entrance to the Lancaster County landmark.

Clair Zeager, one of Hershey Farm's owners, said the fire broke out started as an employee was doing roof work on the restaurant, which was closed Tuesday. Firefighters responded at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday to the restaurant at 240 Hartman Bridge Road, next to Sight & Sound Theatres.

Zeager said an employee was working on the restaurant's roof when the glue he was using caught fire. The fire started above the restaurant and spread to the gift shop and offices in the building, Zeager said.

Trooper James Grothey said about 10 workers were inside the building when the fire started, but all were able to escape without injuries. He added that a fire marshal will work to determine the cause of the fire once the scene is safe.

Crews closed Hartman Bridge Road is closed between Bachmantown and North Star roads, according to 511PA.

Watch video of the scene below:

The roof over one of the dining sections also collapsed. Heavy smoke billowed out of the building as firefighters doused it with water. More than 40 responding apparatus from multiple fire companies were on the scene as of 1:12 p.m., according to Lancaster Countywide Communications.

Here is the press conference that was held shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday:

Ed Hershey opened Hershey Farm in 1975. Tom Zeager acquired the business in 1996. Clair Zeager is Tom Zeager's son. The facility offers dining, catering, lodging and events, including the annual Whoopie Pie Festival in September.

Grothey didn't have an exact estimation on the damage caused by the fire.

"From what I was told this building is a multimillion-dollar building, so it'll be a multimillion-dollar loss," he said.