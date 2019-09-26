In hopes of saving money, Lancaster officials have decided to solicit bids over again for the replacement of the city’s two obsolete King Street fire stations.

The move is expected to push back the start date for the work a couple of months. On the plus side, it looks as though the city will be able to replace Fire Station No. 1 first, as it had hoped.

The city is looking to replace that station, at 425 W. King St., and Station No. 3, at 333 E. King St., with two larger stations. The new stations are essentially identical, and the city is bidding the two jobs as a single project to curb costs.

When the city initially bid the work, “bidders identified some valuable cost savings ... that we do not want to overlook,” said Matt Metzler, deputy director of public works.

So the city is incorporating those ideas into a new set of bid documents, he said. It expects to again solicit bids later this fall. Since the city wants to avoid the added expenses of winter construction, that will most likely push back the start of demolition to February, Metzler said.

The city says it can target Fire Station No. 1 first because it has made progress in resolving matters with Wacker Brewing Co.

Wacker has been leasing a dilapidated cinderblock and brick warehouse behind Station No. 1. The city needs the site for the new project, but though the lease gave Wacker the right to renew, it didn’t give the city a unilateral right to evict.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

So, instead, acting under City Council authorization, the city filed paperwork in county court in June to condemn the building by eminent domain, extinguishing Wacker’s lease.

The city and Wacker are negotiating Wacker’s compensation, and the company has agreed to vacate the building within two weeks, city solicitor Barry Handwerger said.

The city has said the new stations will cost $4 million to $5 million apiece. Adding in demolition and ancillary costs, “we are hoping for a total project cost of $12 million or less,” Metzler said.