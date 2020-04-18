Multiple crews are working to put out a fire in the 500 block of Union Street near Corn Avenue in Columbia.

The fire started in a garage near Union Street Laundry just after 11 a.m. and spread to the laundromat and a house nearby around 11:30 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Crews are reporting that one building has collapsed, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

More than 30 units are on scene, including Wrightsville Steam Engine and Hose Co. from York County.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is on scene.

This story will be updated.

