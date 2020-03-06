The UFC Gym was evacuated Friday morning due to smoke after a food warmer caught fire at Park City Center, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at one of the food stands in Center Court, according to dispatch.

Approximately five departments responded to the call, according to Lancaster city fire battalion chief Jason Greer.

The fire was small, Greer said, and the cause is still under investigation.

Greer said that extra departments were called mostly to help with ventilation.

There was a "large amount of smoke" in Center Court, Greer said.

Park City Center doesn't open to the public until 10 a.m., and Greer said that only security workers were believed to be at the mall when the fire started.

Firefighters were on scene for about three hours.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Greer said that the anchor stores will open on schedule and that Park City Center is working on a "delayed opening plan."

A call to Park City Center was not answered at 9:45 a.m.

For more Lancaster County news: