Firefighters are at the scene of a reported fire at Lancaster Motel in East Lampeter Township.

Crews responded at 10:48 a.m. for the reported fire near the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and Eastbrook Road near Rockvale Outlets, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Maulik Gajera, 35, who has been manager at the motel for two years, said he was on shift when the fire broke out. He reported that it started in an overnight room and that it went up "very quickly."

The blaze spread to at least two other rooms, and fire officials are still determining the extent of the damages. No injuries have been reported.

Patrick Kemper, a 33-year-old Lancaster County tow-truck driver, was staying in the neighboring room to the one that caught fire. He said he was woken up by a loud scream and the smell of smoke.

He only had enough time to grab his phone before leaving his room; a sliding glass door between the two rooms allowed him to exit faster to avoid getting trapped, though he was left stuck outside in a t-shirt, running shorts and no shoes before a friend brought him a hoodie.

Ronks Fire Chief Steve Gribble said the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes. In addition to Ronks, five other fire companies responded to the scene: Bird-in-Hand, Gordonville, Lafayette, Strasburg and Witmer.

Traffic on Route 30 in the area was stop-and-go for just over an hour after the fire but is free-flowing as of 12:15 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.