A West Earl fire police vehicle has been temporarily taken out of commission after a hit-and-run crash late Sunday night, according to West Earl Fire Station 29.

Fire police were initially dispatched to Route 222 North near mile marker 38.1 at 11:46 p.m. after a tractor trailer was jackknifed there, according to a news release. A traffic unit set up cones and a flashing arrow to warn drivers to merge right.

A driver traveling northbound failed to merge and struck the rear end of a traffic unit vehicle shortly after the lane was shut down, the fire station said. The driver then continued driving over traffic cones and continued past the scene.

No one was injured in the crash, according to the news release.

Fire police witnessed the collision and alerted police, who were able to pursue and stop the driver a short distance away, the fire station said.

The traffic unit vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time of the crash, was pushed forward and sideways, according to the news release.

The fire station called the incident "a huge loss" as the vehicle will be out of service for an extended period of time.

The fire station will now begin obtaining estimates and options to get a unit back on the road as soon as possible, according to the news release.