Lancaster County fire officials said they are working to better communicate fire prevention measures after five people were killed in fires in the first eight weeks of the year.

Fire prevention education in Lancaster County, while already thorough, has some gaps, Duane Hagelgans, spokesman for the Lancaster County Fire Chiefs Association and fire commissioner at Blue Rock Regional Fire District, said in a news conference Thursday night at Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center.

Hagelgans and other fire officials noted that several key fire prevention measures often seem to go unheard: install smoke detectors on every floor and in every bedroom, keep doors closed, open windows and stay close to the ground.

All three buildings involved in the recent fatal fires were lacking smoke detectors, fire officials at West Hempfield, Elizabethtown and Columbia fire companies said.

"Maybe we haven't done a good enough job of explaining [fire safety methods] to the public," Hagelgans said.

In an effort to increase fire safety education, the Lancaster County Firemen's Association is providing free educational print media to emergency services to then be further distributed throughout the county, Randy Gockley, a spokesperson for the association, said.

The association is also hoping to double its usage of their fire safety trailer and work with elected government officials to increase the amount of residential sprinkler systems, Gockley said.

In addition, a fire safety education summit is planned, Gockley said, which will connect firefighters interested in fire safety throughout the county.

Several municipalities also provide free smoke detectors. Douglas Kemmerly, fire chief at Columbia Borough Fire Department, has given away over a 100 since the borough's fatal fire in January.

Hagelgans admitted that he doesn't know what's going to stop the recent upswing in fatal fires in Lancaster County, but he said he hopes that the fire officials gathered at the news conference can work together to prevent further deaths.

"We've taken the first step," Hagelgans said.

Fire safety tips

Lancaster Fire Chief Scott Little said he believes television provides people with unrealistic understandings of how dangerous fires can be.

Even breathing in smoke can be fatal, Lancaster City Fire Chief Scott Little said.

"Most people who perish in fires do so because of just a few breaths of hot and toxic smoke," Little said.

After 911 has been called, the following minutes are critical due to smoke, Little said.

In case of a fire, stay close to the ground, Little said, and crawl below the smoke to the nearest exit. If unable to escape, Little suggests closing doors and sealing the cracks to prevent smoke.

"When the best fire prevention efforts fail, knowing what actions it takes to survive comes down to teaching our adults and children appropriate responses to fire," Lancaster Fire Chief Scott Little said.

Recent fatal fires

The news conference comes less than a week after the county’s most recent fatal fire Feb. 16 in West Hempfield Township, which killed Sabine LaBarriere, 40, and her mother, Marie Dorcena, 79.

The West Hempfield fire is still being investigated.

Less than a week prior to the fatal fire, an apartment fire in Elizabethtown killed Kelsey Paige Sheilds, 26. A fire marshal ruled that the fire likely started in the kitchen.

And in the first week of January, Cami Jo Combs, 20, and her daughter, Callie Jo Flowers, 2, died after a trash can on the stovetop caught fire in Columbia.