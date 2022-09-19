Verdant View Farm owner Patrick Fleming was working Monday afternoon to clean debris in the aftermath of the fire. It’s the second time he had to go through the process since the barn previously burned down in 2018, but he said that decision was an easy one to make since the barn was much older.

When asked about rebuilding again, Fleming said he wants to “take a day or two” to ponder the decision.

“It's devastating to go through this again already,” said Fleming.

The barn normally holds up to 40 cows, but the livestock were outside since it was a clear night when the fire started, Fleming said.

Fleming is still awaiting the results of the investigation to determine the cause of the fire, but it was accidental.

“It was a beautiful barn.”

A fire damaged a barn at Verdant View Farm early Monday morning, the second fire at the Paradise Township location in the last five years.

Firefighters responded to the barn in the 400 block of Strasburg Road at 12:08 a.m., according to dispatch reports. Verdant View Farm is about two miles east of Strasburg and at the intersection of Paradise Lane and Strasburg Road.

Responding firefighters found the barn engulfed in flames. Crews worked to save a farm house and garage near the barn, both of which sustained heat damage.

A house at the location serves as a bed and breakfast.

A supervisor with Lancaster County Wide Communications said crews are still at the scene as of 8:41 a.m. Firefighters called a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal to help determine the cause of the fire.

The same barn burned in April 2018 and killed about 100 chicks and a bull. The fire chief of Strasburg Fire deemed the barn a total loss at the time, and estimated the lost at $250,000 to the barn and adjacent house and $100,000 to the contents of the barn.