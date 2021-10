A fire the size of a football field broke out in a cornfield in Manor Township around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Three engines were dispatched to the fire on the 200 block of Seitz Road, just east of Columbia Borough near Strickler Run.

Firefighters brought the fire under control shortly after 1 p.m., said a supervisor with Lancaster-County-Wide Communications. Trucks were called off just before 1:30 p.m

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.