Emergency crews are on the scene of a dairy barn fire in Colerain Township.

The fire started at 12:37 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, at 39 White Rock Road. A dispatcher said no people were in the barn at the time of dispatch.

Quarryville Assistant Fire Company Assistant Chief Joel Neff said he's not sure how the fire started, but said the barn had hay on its top floor and a milking parlor below. Neff also said one resident had to be treated by EMS, and that a nearby house had melted paneling and a broken window due to the heat of the fire.

Neff said at least 10 different fire departments were at the scene of the fire, and that the barn is a "total loss".

Three cows were trapped inside the barn's basement during the fire. Firefighters filtered the air around them and sprayed hoses to cool them down to keep them alive until they were able to be rescued from the barn, according to Neff. All 35 cows survived the fire.

While the barn is suffered major damages, firefighters were able to salvage most of the equipment inside.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as more information becomes available. A livestream of the aftermath of the fire can be viewed below.