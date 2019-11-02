A fire displaced seven people in Lancaster City on Saturday afternoon, according to Lancaster City Bureau of Fire battalion chief Fred Lenhart.
Fire crews were dispatched to 635 South Queen Street at 1:48 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
A family of seven -- a mother and her six children -- are displaced for at least tonight due to the fire, but the Red Cross was called, Lenhart said.
Lenhart said the fire was under control in about 10 to 15 minutes.
Neighbors said they saw thick, black smoke coming from the house.
The fire started in the basement of the two-and-a-half story home, but the cause is yet to be determined.
A fire marshal with the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire was on scene.
The fire affected traffic where South Queen Street and Highland Avenue merge.
This story will be updated.