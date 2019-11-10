An early morning fire Sunday, November 10, in New Holland Borough likely destroyed a building containing four apartments and several businesses, a fire chief said.
At least six people, including a family of five, escaped and no one was injured, said Garden Spot Fire Rescue Chief Darryl Keiser.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating. However, Keiser said, the fire appears to be electrical and to have started in a utility room before spreading to the attic.
Keiser estimated damage to the building and contents at $1.75 million.
The Red Cross is helping the people displaced. A resident in one of the apartments is out of the country.
China One restaurant, Jane's Flower Shoppe and a chiropractic office were located on the ground floor and the apartments were on the second floor.
About 50 to 75 firefighters responded and fought the fire for about an hour.
"The fire was pretty well-advanced when we got there, so we really couldn’t make much of a difference," Keiser said.
Firefighters from departments including Bareville, Gap, Gordonville, Intercourse, Martindale, Upper Leacock and Weaverland also helped.