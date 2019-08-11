Fire destroyed an Eden Township home on Saturday evening.

The fire in the first block of Stoney Hill Road was reported about 7 p.m. Firefighters from Quarryville Fire Company and several neighboring companies arrived to find the 2-1/2-story home fully engulfed in flames, according to the company's website.

No injuries were reported and a resident who was home when the fire broke out was able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters had to haul water in tanker trucks from a creek at Beaver Valley Pike and Main Street in New Providence. A large part of the building collapsed and firefighters spent several hours fighting the fire and quelling hotspots.

What to read next