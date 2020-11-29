Fire started by a wood stove destroyed a Clay Township tobacco barn that also housed a metal shop and damaged other buildings, causing an estimated $250,000 in damage, but no injuries to people or animals Saturday afternoon.

The wind-swept fire was reported about 12:50 p.m. at 630 Hackman Road. More than 75 firefighters battled the blaze, bringing it under control within an hour.

Lincoln Fire Company Chief Richard Gehman said the cause was accidental and that firefighters saved an estimated $1 million worth of property.

As Lincoln firefighters arrived, the fire began to spread to the main barn, which included a dairy cow area and milking parlor, and a nearby detached garage, according to Gehman. Those fires were quickly extinguished. The main farm house and a modular home also sustained damage. Firefighters also put out a fire in field that ignited from embers.

"If it was not for the firefighters fast and aggressive actions all of the structures on the farm could have been lost to the fire," Gehman said. Firefighters drew water from nearby Indian Run and eight tankers and laid more than 3,000 feet of hose.

Besides Lincoln, more than a dozen other fire departments helped, including Brickerville, Denver, Durlach Mount Airy, Ephrata, Shoeneck and Stevens. Some firefighters were on scene until 5:30 p.m.