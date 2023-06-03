A fire destroyed a Caernarvon Township barn and its contents Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Twin County Road at 8:45 a.m. for a report of a fire. A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said at least seven departments responded.

The fire at Mast Farms was reported under control at 10:57 a.m. There were no reported injuries.

Chief Dwayne Fisher, of Caernarvon Fire Company, said the building was a total loss. Farm equipment and two trucks also were lost.

The cause of the fire is still being determined, according to Fisher.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.