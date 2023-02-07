A fire that started on the back porch of a Strasburg home Tuesday morning spread and damaged the back side of the home.

Ron Rannels, 77, who has lived in the home for 15 years with his wife, said he was smoking on the back porch, which is what he believed started the fire.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause.

Firefighters responded to the reported fire at 1410 Village Road at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday. The home is near Pequea Creek and just west of Strasburg.

The fire was under control after 15 minutes. Strasburg Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Amos Fisher said that the building was uninhabitable.

Tim Bradley, 56, of Lampeter, owned the house for 15 years. He said most of the porch was made of metal, but the wooden siding was the portion that caught fire. He estimated that damages were in the thousands of dollars.

Rannels said he and his wife were "rattled."

Strasburg Fire Company was assisted by the Willow Street, Lampeter, Renton and Ronks fire companies.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.