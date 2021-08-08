A fire damaged a three-story house in Ephrata on Sunday afternoon, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Crews were dispatched to the blaze at 12:08 p.m. at 120 E. Locust Street, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The residents were not home at the time the fire started.

The fire took place on the third floor in the attic and burned through the roof, according to radio dispatch.

Firefighters are still at the scene as of 4:36 p.m., and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Residents are expected to be displaced, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

No injuries were reported as of yet. An estimate of the damage caused was not available as of Sunday afternoon.